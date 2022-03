Concertgoers from across the region can look forward to the onset of spring with the presentation of a pops-flavored March concert from The Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band. “What we try and do is a program with a variety of featured pieces, so there’s something for everyone…The programming is very diverse for a symphonic band. You also don’t have to worry about the cost of ticket, because the concert is free to attend, and we have a lot of fun during the concert,” said Danny Maddox Nichols, music director, of The Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO