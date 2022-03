PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Community College of Philadelphia hosted a virtual ceremony for the inaugural Catto Legacy Awards. The scholarship is named after Philadelphia civil rights activist Octavius Catto. It covers all expenses and includes stipends to keep students out of debt. Idris Washington is the first Catto scholar to graduate. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in English at Temple University. “The thought of having people there for you just really helps you and pushes you forward to do much better,” said Washington. “So I really appreciate all the things the whole… not just the scholarship itself, but the people working together. It really helped me a lot.” Washington was joined by nearly 500 other award winners. Additional information on the Octavius Catto Scholarship can be found by visiting ccp.edu/catto.

