The past 18 months or so has been a turbulent time for automakers, with the ongoing semiconductor shortage resulting in production targets often going unmet. That said, the world's second largest car maker - Volkswagen - is seemingly unfazed by the shortage and is looking to increase output in the second half of this year. That's despite their Wolfsburg plant producing fewer than 400,000 vehicles in 2021, far below its original goal of around 730,000 according to the firm's works council.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO