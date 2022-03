Nurses are rethinking their career choices all across the country. The stress and workload in normal times is already extreme, throw in the pandemic and it’s sent first responders everywhere into no-man’s land. Some are leaving the profession, others say they can’t imagine doing anything else. Coleen Lysaker is one of those nurses. She’s been an RN for three decades and says she was born to help people. Her husband Bob, nominated her for our KXL Everyday Hero. He says she does what she does because she cares.

