Conflux Co-Learning – the nation’s first co-learning space that exclusively serves manufacturers and distributors – is joining forces with the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and the St. Louis County Workforce Development for the first STL Manufacturing and Distribution Career Fair. The event will be held Thurs., April 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Conflux’s headquarters located at 8221 Minnesota Ave. in South St. Louis. The event is free and open to the public.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO