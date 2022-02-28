ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

4 Tips for Retaining Top Talent from a VP of Operations

By Stephanie Nikolopoulos
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Last year, the manufacturing sector added...

www.thomasnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

How Activating Your Purpose Can Help You Retain Talent

The 2022 Purpose Power Summit will take place in May and examine how company Purpose can help leaders retain and recruit talent. The crisis, the stress, and the uncertainty of the pandemic have contributed to a massive shift in how employees view their relationship with the company. In turn this has created the giant talent crisis in companies large and small across the country.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
protocol.com

10 experts redefining recruiting and retaining talent in tech

When it comes to recruiting and retaining talent in the tech industry, the rules have changed. Attracting and holding on to great talent now requires a new level of innovation, leaving many HR leaders and executives to figure it out as they go. Here are 10 experts to keep an eye on as recruiting and retention continues to morph within tech.
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Diversity Scavenger Hunt: How to Attract and Retain Top Talent

On Feb. 18, I had the opportunity to present “The Diversity Scavenger Hunt: Effective Strategies to Attract and Retain the Best Team Inside and Out” at the American Bar Association 2022 Corporate Counsel CLE Seminar in Orlando, Florida. The program was the result of a collaboration with co-presenter Leslie D. Davis, president and CEO of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF), and contributor Laurie N. Robinson Haden, president and CEO of Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC). Davis and I presented to an engaged audience of in-house counsel and firm lawyers, incorporating input from Robinson Haden who was unable to join us live. Diverse members of our profession continue to face challenges despite efforts to remediate longstanding obstacles to achieving respect and full access. I was reminded of the first time I presented to the ABA Corporate Counsel group in 2013 on “Taking the High Road: How to Deal Ethically With Bullies Who Don’t Play by the Rules,” which included a discussion on the interplay between bullying and bias in the law. I have written and spoken often on how bias impacts lawyers. Despite the increased focus on diversity, inclusion and elimination of bias, unfortunately there is stubborn resistance to change. We discussed obstacles to advancement, common excuses for glacial progress and strategies for effecting change.
ORLANDO, FL
Fast Company

5 tips that will help you hang on to your talented Black employees

This question just makes me tired all over. It’s not just because the question, as asked, frames the retention of Black talent as a problem to be solved rather than an opportunity to be elevated. It’s because the question ignores the reality that Black talent and the rest of the talent force want the same things: to be safe, valued, and heard in the workplace.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alexanderwerk Inc
Inc.com

Belonging May Be the Key to Retaining Global Talent

Jack is facing a predicament that is common to many of the leaders I coach. Jack is a senior vice president in a global technology company. An American, he leads a team of workers based in the U.S., the Philippines, and Singapore. Jack confided that he was unhappy with the performance of his team, but couldn't pinpoint why things were breaking down. He had even recently lost several workers to other companies.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy