Massive pallet yard fire in Riverside County destroys several cars, structures

Firefighters extinguished a massive pallet yard fire in the unincorporated area of Rubidoux in Riverside County Sunday night that engulfed several cars, electrical poles and structures.

The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Rubidoux Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. amid gusty winds.

The fire was upgraded to a 4-alarm fire calling for more resources, officials said. Four truck companies, 22 engines, and one dozer were among those extra resources called in to help battle the blaze.

The 100x100 yard pallet yard fire destroyed one structure, multiple vehicles and outbuildings, according to officials.

The forward spread of the fire has was eventually stopped by crews. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.