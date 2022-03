Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, as well as its other nationwide locations, has implemented a program for hiring United States Army veterans. The U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) is a program that guarantees soldiers five interviews and possible employment following service in the Army. On Jan. 31, Kalahari became one of over 1,000 employers who have partnered with the program since its inception in 2000, according to a press release from the Kalahari website.

