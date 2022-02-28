Bringing London to St. Louis: The London Tea Room

Catch an orchestral performance that celebrates ‘Dusk and Dawn’. An incredible performance from London Chamber Orchestra. Catch London Chamber Orchestra as it takes over St John’s Smith Square in Westminster. Showcasing some of the city’s best classically-trained musicians, this performance will include fresh and exciting music with timeless masterpieces. Named ‘Dusk & Dawn’ the show will feature everything from tributes to Stephen Sondheim, all the way through to Beethoven’s uplifting Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastoral’. There’s no dress code for the orchestra or audience, so you can feel more comfortable and welcome from the outset. Additionally, there will be the Composer in Residence 2021-22, Freya Waley-Cohen, in conversation with conductor Christopher Warren-Green. To wrap things up, there’s an after-party downstairs in the crypt. You’ve even got a drink thrown in for good measure, cheers!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO