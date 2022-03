SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Baseball has a way of finding talent. In more than a few ways, it found Rockies outfield prospect Brenton Doyle. Doyle, 23, embodies the classic nowhere-to-prospect story. The Rockies found him at Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W. Va., and drafted him in the fourth round in 2019. It’s not often players from lesser-known colleges are drafted so high, and it’s even more rare that they score high on the five traditional tools (hitting, power, speed, arm proficiency and fielding).

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO