Video Games

2021 was gaming accessibility’s best year – can 2022 outdo it?

PCGamesN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was so thrilled I couldn’t believe it. Before me was an email expressing interest in a pitch I’d sent, which would later be published as my first op-ed for this site: ‘How RPGs like Cyberpunk and Dragon Age change perceptions of accessibility’. The pitch...

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring fan spends a year dominating Sekiro's final boss in anticipation of FromSoftware's new game

A Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice player has beaten the final boss every day over a year in anticipation of Elden Ring. Just below, you can see the latest efforts of user Atijohn, posted to the Sekiro subreddit earlier today. The player in question is killing Isshin, the Sword Saint for the three hundred and sixty sixth day in a row, without any healing or buffing through charms, all in the name of Elden Ring releasing later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Chorus demo now available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Epic Games has released a new playable demo for the Chorus game which is available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and was officially launched last year. If you have not yet experienced the Chorus game created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs a demo has now been made available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Enabling you to test your piloting skills and receive a taste of the “fluid and fast-paced space combat” before parting with your hardened cash.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Microsoft is testing one of Android's best accessibility features in Windows 11

You might not have to search online for subtitles for those illegally downloaded movies. Microsoft is testing Live Captions functionality in Windows 11 preview builds. This is mostly identical to Google’s own Live Caption feature in Android. This generates captions on-device for any content with audio. Google introduced Live...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Game Design#Game Balance#Souls Games#Video Game#Cyberpunk#Creative Bytes Studios#Playground Games#Forza Horizon 5#American#British#Contras
GamesRadar+

25 best action games you can play right now

The best action games live or die on the strength of their combat systems. Whether you're peering over a protagonist's shoulder, staring down the barrel of whatever weapon they have equipped, or guiding them through perilous open worlds, the best action games can take many different forms in the modern era. It makes pinpointing the experiences that are truly worth your time tricky, particularly as so many new releases are ultimately jostling for a place in lists just like these.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Strange Horticulture, a game about selling plants, is one of the best games this year

The plants in Strange Horticulture do all sorts of things: There’s one that can open anything that’s locked. Others can make someone brave, ease their pain, lure them to their death, or protect them from the cold. Fox Button — scientific name Canimum vulpes — is a plant that symbolizes friendship, its fluffy flowers supported by a stem with pairs of shiny leaves. Harlequin Blue, on the other hand, is often used as incense — incense that screams as it burns.
GARDENING
Space.com

Best space mobile games

If you're looking for intergalactic gaming on the go, our best space mobile games list has you covered. Mobile gaming is sometimes considered a lesser form of gaming, mostly by people who consider themselves ‘proper’ gamers, but we bet they'd change their tune if they played some of these exceptional space mobile games.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

What Are Battle Royale Games?

Battle royale games have taken the competitive multiplayer gaming world by storm. Video games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) have become household names in the gaming community. But out there exist many other amazing, competitive multiplayer titles. So, what exactly are battle royale games, and should...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build

The newest addition to pokemon unite plays very uniquely. With teleporting mechanics built into every key move, Hoopa is an unconventional supporter that is very strong when properly utilized. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when playing Hoopa is looking at the map. Since each of its moves in this particualr build teleports either Hoopa or its allies, understanding where and how to use them is very important. Without much further ado, here is a Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games have been revealed, including Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. Microsoft has released a new blog post detailing all the games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to get their hands on soon. Available today...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dungeon Siege is back and has joined the metaverse, for some reason

If you've got a once-beloved but now dormant game series gathering dust, you might as well toss it into the metaverse and see what happens. That's what Square Enix has seemingly done with Dungeon Siege, which has been resurrected as a component of The Sandbox, a so-called metaverse which describes itself as "a leading decentralized gaming virtual world".
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now run on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming today, allowing Xbox One owners to access the game for the first time. The Xbox Series X / S exclusive was previously only playable on the latest Xbox consoles, but you can now play Microsoft Flight Simulator through a web browser, on Android and iOS devices, and on Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Puzzle Quest goes free-to-play, ruining what made the original match-3 RPGs great

The Puzzle Quest match-3 series started strong on the Nintendo DS and Playstation Portable in 2007. It's an enjoyable match-3 game that combines casual matching gameplay with RPG mechanics, with the game eventually finding its way to a multitude of platforms in the years following. With that success, a sequel was released on Android as well as consoles in 2010, but that Android version is now long gone, leaving fans hungry for a new title in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
komando.com

Top 10 smartphone games to play now: Beatstar, Monument Valley 2, Tetris

Smartphones changed the gaming industry. While handheld consoles have been around for decades, mobile gaming grew thanks to the popularity of smartphones. If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen posts consisting of colored boxes and nothing else. What is that? It’s Wordle, the daily word game taking over the world. While Wordle is one of the best free games out there, it seems to have some ulterior motives. Tap or click here for our report.
VIDEO GAMES

