Nuggets dominate Trail Blazers in 124-92 win

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJwWm_0eQyJj7p00

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Denver 124, Trail Blazers 92 — Twelve players scored, led by JaMychal Green (20), as the Nuggets beat Portland at Moda Center.

Star Nikola Jokic had only eight points — but 18 rebounds and 11 assists. DeMarcus Cousins scored 19 points with eight rebounds and six assists, and Bryn Forbes added 17 points. The Nuggets (36-25) shot .512 from the field.

Portland played without Justise Winslow (right Achilles soreness) and, of course, a slew of other players.

Anfernee Simons led Portland (25-36) with 16 points. Drew Eubanks had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Blazers went 6 of 36 (.167) on 3-pointers.

Portland plays at Phoenix on Wednesday, March 2, followed by two games at Minnesota and one at Utah.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

Golden State 132, Blazers 95 — In the first game after the NBA All-Star Game break, Portland couldn't continue its momentum, falling at Moda Center to the Warriors.

The Trail Blazers (25-35) had won four consecutive games before the break, but then received bad news, as center Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Portland signed Drew Eubanks, the former Reynolds High and Oregon State player, to a 10-day contract and he started at center on Thursday. He had two points and five rebounds in 21 minutes.

The Blazers were competitive in the first quarter, leading 32-31, but Golden State (43-17) took over from there.

Anfernee Simons led the Blazers with 24 points.

Stephen Curry had 18 points and 14 assists for Golden State, and Klay Thompson also had 18 points. The Warriors had 36 assists on 45 baskets, and seven players in double figures scoring.

The Blazers stay at home to play Denver at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

Portland Tribune

No. 6 Central Catholic boys basketball dominate in 6A state round one

The Rams head to round two against Mountainside on a 20-game win streak with plenty of energy behind them. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 6A boys basketball state tournament, it was more of the same for Central Catholic High. The No. 6 seed Rams' size, strength and speed overwhelmed visiting No. 27 seed Southridge to the tune of a 71-43 victory to advance to the second round. The win also extends the Rams' win streak to 20 consecutive games. Central Catholic hasn't lost in 2022, the last one coming Dec. 27 in the first round...
BEAVERTON, OR
NBC Sports

Watch Karl-Anthony Towns drop 39, Timberwolves handle Warriors

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns took this game over like the All-Star that he is. The Minnesota Timberwolves performed like the playoff team they’re on track to be. Towns had 39 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, who had their offense and defense humming inside and out in a 129-114 victory over the sputtering Golden State Warriors in a potential postseason series preview on Tuesday night.
NBA
