The Ringo Starr Songs Written By The Other Beatles

societyofrock.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, Ringo Starr is a good drummer, and yes, he has also written songs, but on this Starkey list, we picked the ten Ringo songs written by the other Beatles. Check them below. From: Ringo’s Rotogravure (1976) Written by George Harrison, produced by Arif Mardin, and added with...

societyofrock.com

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 81, Looks Half His Age While Out In LA For A Business Meeting – Photos

The Beatles drummer looked fab, as he was out and about in Los Angeles for a business meeting in a stylish outfit. Ringo Starr must spend more time at the gym than on the yellow submarine! The 81-year-old rock legend looked magnificent as he walked to a business meeting on Friday March 4. The Beatle was dressed in a fashionable, yet comfortable-looking, outfit while he headed out for the meeting in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Ringo lived up to his reputation as a member of the Fab Four with the groovy outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

What If Every Movie Was Named After a Beatles Song?

What lessons can other filmmakers learn from the success of Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car? Is it that programmers need not fear the three-hour run time? Is it that critics really do influence the Oscars? Or is it that naming your movie after a Beatles song is a foolproof cinematic good-luck charm? (The film is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, whose work makes frequent allusions to the Fab Four.) Hamaguchi’s movie joins a proud lineage of projects that take their titles from the Beatles’ discography, including 1978’s I Wanna Hold Your Hand, 1987’s Can’t Buy Me Love, and 1990’s Misery. Of course, the percentage of films named after a Beatles song pales in comparison to those that are not — but what if the ratio was a little more even? Can you even … imagine? (We’re not doing solo work here.)
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Four excellent podcasts for Beatles fans

From time to time since the band’s breakup, fascination with the Beatles and their music has spiked, notably after John Lennon’s death in 1980, and in 1995-96 when Apple Records released three “Anthology” collections containing a trove of never-before-heard nuggets. It’s happening again in the wake...
MUSIC
Vulture

Have You Written a Song That Sounds Like Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’?

Anyone else have a song they think sounds like “Levitating” by Dua Lipa? Now’s your time to come forward. In less than a week, two separate copyright lawsuits — pertaining to three different songs — have been brought against Lipa’s hit, which was the No. 1 song of 2021 on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100. The first came from the Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which claimed “Levitating” resembles their song “Live Your Life,” released in 2017. Per Billboard, the band said it was “highly unlikely” Lipa and her co-writers made “Levitating” separate from its song, although the lawsuit did not note how Lipa would have heard the song. Since then, a second claim has come from the songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who said “Levitating” pulls from two of their songs, 1979’s “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and 1980’s “Don Diablo,” by the singers Cory Daye and Miguel Bosé. (How does it pull from two songs? Because they previously made a successful copyright claim on “Don Diablo.”) In their lawsuit, also according to Billboard, the writers noted interviews where Lipa “admitted that she deliberately emulated prior eras,” along with reviews and a TikTok comparing “Levitating” to “Wiggle and Giggle.” “Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs’ intellectual property,” their lawyers said. “Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement.” Lipa has not responded to either complaint.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Van Morrison, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Other Best Song Nominees Convene for Oscar Panel

Famously mercurial rocker Van Morrison has not shown the same enthusiasm for Oscar campaigning that many of this year’s other Academy Awards nominees have. He and the equally press-shy Beyoncé have done little or no promotion for their respective nominations for best song, or for anything else that involves interviews. So it’s something of an event that Morrison did take part in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual panel of contenders for Oscars’ song prize, along with representatives from all the other films and songs.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Brooke Shields says she once saved Madonna's son Rocco

March 11 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields says she once saved Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie from falling in a pool. The 56-year-old model and actress shared the story during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Shields was playing a game of Has! Brooke! Met Them? where she was asked if...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Shares Memorial Post For Late Sister & Piano Player, Bobbie Nelson

Willie Nelson said goodbye to his longtime pianist and sister, Bobbie Nelson, yesterday. A staple of The Family, Willie’s band from 1973 on, Bobbie was an integral part of Willie Nelson’s iconic sound and can be heard on legendary albums like The Troublemaker, Shotgun Willie, Red Headed Stranger, Phases and Stages, and more. Willie took to Instagram (his team rather) to pay tribute to her with the following statement: “Bobbie Nelson, Beloved Pianist, Musician, and Author, Passes Away AUSTIN, Texas (March 10, 2022) […] The post Willie Nelson Shares Memorial Post For Late Sister & Piano Player, Bobbie Nelson first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran song 'Shape of You' was written in couple of hours during 'frenetic, rapid process' Snow Patrol singer tells High Court copyright case as he describes idea of plagiarism as 'abhorrent'

Snow Patrol singer John McDaid has described the idea of plagiarising other people's work as 'abhorrent' in the High Court dispute over the copyright of a song he wrote with Ed Sheeran. Mr Sheeran and Mr McDaid, alongside co-author Steven McCutcheon are involved in a legal dispute with two songwriters,...
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

The Kelly Clarkson song you didn't realize was written by Avril Lavigne

Kelly Clarkson is known for some of her most famous pop songs like "Since U Been Gone" and her 2002 rendition of "A Moment Like This." But the writer of one of her hits, "Breakaway" might surprise you: Avril Lavigne. Lavigne revealed that she wrote the track, with Bridget Benenate...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Rocks Sweats As She’s Pictured In Public For The 1st Time In Nearly A Year

Janet Jackson was dressed super casual while out and about in London on March 10. It’s her first public outing since her highly watched tell-all documentary came out. Janet Jackson, 55, took a stroll in Central London on Thursday, March 10, marking the first time the superstar’s been seen in public in nearly one year. The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker was photographed all smiles while exiting a florist shop in England’s capital where she now lives. Janet, whose life was showcased in the new tell-all documentary on Lifetime and A&E, was dressed in a casual black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. She also rocked a gray scarf, a black head scarf, black sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES

