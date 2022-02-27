ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacred Tear Locations

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis section of IGN's Elden Ring guide covers all Sacred Tear locations. Sacred Tears upgrade your Flasks of Crimson and Cerulean Tears by increasing how much HP and FP they restore with each use. They're fewer in number compared to Golden Tears, but you'll find them in more predictable places. Sacred...

Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Location Where Jesus Walked on Water

site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
Upworthy

A pastor baptized people for decades. But he used one wrong word and now they're all invalid.

A Catholic priest has resigned after an investigation found that he used one wrong word for more than 20 years while performing baptisms. The church also declared that all the baptisms performed by the priest, Father Andres Arango, have been declared void because he used the words "We" instead of "I." The decision was announced by Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix. The church's investigation found that Father Arango would say, "We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit." Olmsted clarified that he was supposed to say "I baptize" and not "We baptize," reported CNN. The pastor apologized for using the 'wrong formula.'
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
WTOP

Mummies of children unearthed in Peru. They were likely sacrificed.

Six mummified children thought to have been sacrificed hundreds of years ago, apparently to accompany a dead nobleman to the afterlife, have been unearthed in a tomb near Lima, archaeologists reported. The tiny skeletons, wrapped tightly in cloth, were found in the grave of an important man, possibly a political...
SCIENCE
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

British Archaeologists Discover Three Children in Prehistoric Embrace

Miles north of Stonehenge, archaeologists discovered what the British museum is touting as “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.” In addition to a chalk sculpture called a drum, a bone pin, and chalk ball, archaeologists discovered the remains of three children aged between 3 and 12, cuddling nose to nose and possibly holding hands. The oldest of the trio of children was embracing the younger two. The grave was dated to around the time Stonehenge would’ve been constructed, between 3005 and 2890 B.C. Mark Allen, founder of Allen Archaeology and the man behind the discovery of the grave and drum, said he believed the site was a circular burial mound. “It almost feels something dramatic happened, for the community to come together to bury the three in this way,” he said. Theories include that a tragedy like a drowning or epidemic struck the trio, or that they were offered as sacrifices.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BBC

Couple married for 91 years and still in love

Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for 91 years. As Jewish orphans in Yemen, they married young to avoid being wed outside of their faith and culture. They survived extreme poverty and persecution, and were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel when the state was founded.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

