As the conflict with Russia continues to escalate overseas, folks all around the world grow more and more concerned with what the continued fallout might be. Well, now, we know of another scary situation and it involves an American in space. Indeed, Russia threatened to abandon American astronaut Mark Vande Hei in space this week. Russia is making threats about potentially leaving Vande Hei in space aboard the International Space Station. This is reportedly in response to the United States’ crippling sanctions against Russia. Vande Hei is supposed to return in just three weeks on a Russian ship.

