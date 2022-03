Work is under way on a bid to open a multi-million pound offshore floating wind farm off the coast of Northern Ireland by 2029.Offshore energy specialist SBM Offshore is assessing the region’s coastal potential for a proposed 400MW North Channel Wind floating project.Two sites in the North Channel, around halfway between Northern Ireland and Scotland, are being considered for the development, which has been described as a “game changer”.The power from an estimated 20-25 turbines would then connect to shore via existing power plants at Ballylumford and Kilroot.If approvals are given, construction could start on the turbines in 2027 with...

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO