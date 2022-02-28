Man shot in chest at subway station in Brooklyn

A 27-year-old man was shot on a subway platform in Brooklyn Sunday night.

The victim was shot during a dispute on the Brooklyn bound L platform at the Broadway Junction station just before 10:15 p.m.

The suspect pulled a gun and shot him in the upper chest.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

