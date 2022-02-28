ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man shot in chest at subway station in Brooklyn

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2zKE_0eQxwgRa00

A 27-year-old man was shot on a subway platform in Brooklyn Sunday night.

The victim was shot during a dispute on the Brooklyn bound L platform at the Broadway Junction station just before 10:15 p.m.

The suspect pulled a gun and shot him in the upper chest.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

RELATED | Police searching for man who sexually abused a woman in her Sunset Park apartment building

The man followed the woman from the subway station into her apartment building and proceeded to touch himself while making sexual comments towards her

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#The Gunman#The Broadway#Broadway Junction Station#Sunset Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy