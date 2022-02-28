Man shot in chest at subway station in Brooklyn
A 27-year-old man was shot on a subway platform in Brooklyn Sunday night. The victim was shot during a dispute on the Brooklyn bound L platform at the Broadway Junction station just before 10:15 p.m. The suspect pulled a gun and shot him in the upper chest. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made. RELATED | Police searching for man who sexually abused a woman in her Sunset Park apartment building
