Pittsburgh, PA

KDKA Links: Feb. 27-March 6

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIEho_0eQxvWbP00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

FTC Warns Of Scammers Taking Advantage Of Crisis In Ukraine

Scammers are trying to take advantage of people looking to support Ukraine as Russia invades, the FTC said.

For more information on how to make sure your money is going to the right place, click here .

Aramark Hosting Hiring Event At PNC Park This Weekend

Aramark is hosting a hiring event to prepare for when baseball returns. On Saturday, the event will run from noon until 3 p.m.

You can learn more on the Aramark website at this link .

Girls Hockey Clinics

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is hosting two girls hockey clinics with USA and Canada Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association members at PPG Paints Arena on March 12. The clinics will be before the United States and Canada face off.

Find more information here .

USPS Announces Pittsburgh Job Fair

The United States Postal Service will have a job fair at the Pleasant Hills Post Office on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications, which are accepted only online, and more information can be found here .

Flight 93 National Memorial Hiring Interns

The Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County is looking to hire summer interns.

They have two positions open: one for an intern working with the interpretation, education and resource management divisions. The other internship is suited for a photography or videography student to work as a visual information intern.

The deadline to apply is Friday. Click here to apply.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Warns Car Dealerships Against Unfair Practices

Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent out a warning to car dealerships after an increase in complaints of bad practices.

Consumers who want to file a complaint about a dealership with the Office of Attorney General can click here or call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555.

Pittsburgh Requesting Contractor Applications For City Cuts Senior Lawn Cutting Program

The city is now accepting applications for the fourth year of the City Cuts Senior Lawn-Cutting Program.

Full details on the City Cuts program can be found at this link .

New Walking Division Announced For Pittsburgh Half Marathon

There’s a new “walking division” for people who want to walk the 13.1-mile half marathon. Those interested can find an eight-week-training plan here .

Lawn Pass For Shows At The Pavilion At Star Lake Goes On Sale Wednesday

The Lawn Pass is back for 2022. It gets concert-goers into all shows all summer for $199. To get it, click here .

Free COVID-19 tests still available from the U.S. government.

Click here to order your tests.

PennDOT’s Safety Citizens Program

For tips from PennDOT on ways to stay safe, click here.

Ash Wednesday “Ashes to Go”

The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh will distribute ashes on Wednesday, including multiple “Ashes to Go” locations. The locations can be found below:

Mt. Lebanon , 7:30-8:30 a.m., “T” station entrance, 600 block of Washington Rd.; Mt. Lebanon , 9:30-10:30 a.m. drive-thru distribution at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1066 Washington Rd.; Squirrel Hill , 10:30 a.m.- noon, corner of Forbes & Murray avenues; Hastings, Cambria Co. , 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Conemaugh Miners Medical Center Chapel; East Liberty/Shadyside , noon, front steps of Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Ave.; Brackenridge , 12:00-2:00 p.m., front of St. Barnabas Church, 989 Morgan St.; Homestead , 12:00-3:00 p.m., ashes delivered to individual homes; Mt. Lebanon , 1:00-2:00 p.m. drive-thru distribution at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1066 Washington Rd.; Downtown Pittsburgh with Episcopal Bishop Ketlen Solak: Market Square, 1:15-2:00 p.m.; McCandless , 1:15 p.m., Sunrise of McCandless assisted living facility; Squirrel Hill , 2:00-3:30 p.m., corner of Forbes & Murray avenues; Brackenridge , 4:00-5:00 p.m., front of St. Barnabas Church, 989 Morgan St.; Mt. Lebanon , 5:00-6:00 p.m., “T” station entrance, 600 block of Washington Rd.

Pennsylvania Rental Help

If you need help paying your utility bills, click here.

Live Nation Lawn Pass

A lawn pass provides:

  • Entry to concerts at selected venues
  • Seamless venue entry using Fast Lane
  • General parking
  • A personalized credential that acts as your entry pass
  • $199+ fees

Click here for more information.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Food Businesses Shut Down By Allegheny County Health Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two food businesses have been shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department. The health department said Pure Greens 412 on Sara Street was ordered to close on March 4 and Sireal Cereal Bar on Forbes Avenue was ordered to close on March 7. Both were operating a food business without a valid health permit, the health department said. Pure Greens 412’s Instagram page says it delivers salads around the Pittsburgh area while the Sireal Cereal Bar’s Google listing says it’s a hookah bar with games. When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City Controller Calls Plan To Tax Students, Patients Using Pittsburgh Facilities ‘Illegal’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some call it the student tax and the patient tax. It’s a proposal by Pittsburgh City Councilman Ricky Burgess to tax students and patients who use educational or medical services in the city of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh city controller Michael Lamb calls the tax illegal. This bill proposed by Burgess would impose a one percent tax on students and patients who use services provided by any higher educational or medical facility in the city of Pittsburgh. “I don’t think it makes sense, and in the case in front of us, I don’t think it’s legal,” Lamb told KDKA political editor Jon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Entrepreneur Hopes To Set Example For Women In Business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Debbie Mancini spent about 40 years showing homes as a real estate agent. Now, she’s walking through them to inspect. Mancini created A Harmony Home Inspection about 30 years ago and provides service all over western Pennsylvania. “I’m talking people down off of ledges every day,” said Mancini. “‘My radon came in at 20 pCi/l. I’m going to die.’ No, no, this is what we’re going to do. It’s just about educating, and that’s what I do best. I educate.” But Mancini said at first, some people don’t want to listen. “The biggest challenge is just right up front because people...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

911 Dispatchers And Allegheny County Reach Tentative Agreement To Avoid Strike

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County and 911 dispatchers have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike. The news was announced Wednesday in a press conference. Details of the new agreement were not immediately available. Contract negotiations between the SEIU representing the dispatchers and the county appeared to be at an impasse when dispatchers voted to authorize a one-day strike on March 12 -— the day of Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick Day Parade. The union was protesting long shifts, forced overtime, low staffing levels and poor pay. The SEIU contract with the county covers the dispatchers and about 400 other clerical workers in a variety of county departments. The contract had been up since the beginning of the year. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
East Pittsburgh, PA
City
Brackenridge, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Some Residents Welcomed Back To Thomas Campbell Apartments After Fire

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) – Coming home has been a long time coming for several residents displaced by a fire at Thomas Campbell Apartments in Washington County. Nearly 60 people were forced out and have been staying elsewhere since December, but Wednesday, a dozen residents were given a warm welcome home. Some of the residents KDKA talked to say it’s good to be home after nearly two and a half months of staying in a hotel or with relatives. Repairs were being made while they were elsewhere. They were forced out just two days before Christmas when a fire started in the...
STRABANE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: This Easter’s Cadbury Bunny Could Come From Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know the commercial with the clucking rabbit. It’s a pop culture staple of the spring and Easter season. Well, the next Cadbury bunny could come from right here in Western Pennsylvania. Cadbury, which is under the Kraft Heinz Company, has narrowed down its top 10 finalists for this year’s clucking bunny. (Photos: Cadbury USA) Skeeter, the Pacific Parrotlet from Pittsburgh, and Reese, the terrier from Hermitage, are in the running. They were selected from more than 1,000 applicants. Skeeter is small but mighty, his family said. He describes himself as pretty and chatty. Reese is a 2-year old Biro breed and models regularly for animal rescue organizations. You can watch Skeeter’s tryout video here and watch Reese’s tryout here. Then, cast your vote or vote for both if you’d like. Votes will be tabulated through March 22. You can vote once per day. Cadbury will donate $5,000 to the ASPCA, and make an additional donation of $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast up to $20,000. _____________________________________________________________________________________ Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Average Gas Price Jumps To Over $4.30 Per Gallon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With average gas prices reaching record highs in Pennsylvania, the prices are hurting everyday drivers, and even those who make a living on the road. Drivers are really feeling the pain of sticker shock when they need to re-fill their tanks. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is now $4.17. Drivers in the United States have never paid this much for gasoline. Pennsylvania’s average is $4.31 per gallon, with average prices in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh a tick lower at $4.28 and $4.26, respectively. At a BP gas station along McKnight Road in Ross Township,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge: State Releases New Project Renderings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT released project renderings for the Fern Hollow Bridge on Tuesday. The span collapsed on Jan. 28, leaving several people injured in Pittsburgh’s East End. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that $25.3 million in federal funding has been made available for the reparation project, which is scheduled to begin in late April. Below are several renderings of what the repaired bridge will look like upon completion: Fern Hollow Bridge Renderings Fern Hollow Bridge Renderings Fern Hollow Bridge Renderings The images of that fateful January day are still fresh in Gainey’s mind: a bridge lying in rubble at the bottom...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Josh Shapiro
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Assistant Fire Chief Receives Huge Honor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s assistant fire chief received a rare honor on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire/FB) Brian Kokkila was named a chief fire officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, which honored him as someone who is truly dedicated to their career. There are only about 1,600 chief fire officers in the world.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Gainey Says He Has A Deal With Walnut Capital On Oakland Crossings Project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says he has a deal with Walnut Capital on what’s to become of the Oakland Crossings project. Mayor Gainey says the project now has narrower, and more clearly defined guidelines that cover affordable housing and a grocery store. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The updated proposal will be before the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Says He Lacks Power To Investigate Price Gouging At The Pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With gasoline prices spiking so dramatically over the last week, it’s only natural to wonder if someone is taking advantage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to jack up prices unfairly. In an exclusive interview seen only on KDKA-TV, money editor Jon Delano spoke with Attorney General Josh Shapiro about price gouging in Pennsylvania. When gasoline prices jump 40 to 50 cents a gallon in seven days, it’s hard not to suspect something illegal is going on. But is it? Shapiro says he can’t know for sure because he no longer has the power to investigate price gouging. “When Republicans in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Large Truck Crashes Into Washington County Courthouse

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A large truck crashed into the front steps and retaining wall at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday morning. Photos from the scene show the truck stopped by the stairs leading to the building’s entrance. The front bumper is over a large concrete planter and stopped against a retaining wall. (Photo Provided) (Photo Provided) The Iron Mountain truck was parked at a nearby building on Main Street, witnesses said. The driver was inside the building when the truck drifted about 40 yards, veered right and began rolling down W. Beau Street. The truck nearly hit three vehicles before getting hung up on the planter box at the intersection of W. Beau and Main Streets. No injuries were reported. It remains unknown if there was any damage to the building structure.
WASHINGTON, PA
#Kdka#Public Health#Kdka Links#Kdka Tv News Staff#Girls Hockey Clinics#Ppg Paints Arena#Usps#Pittsburgh Job Fair
CBS Pittsburgh

Parking Garage Under Westmoreland County Courthouse Closed For Significant Structural Problems

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The garage beneath the Westmoreland County Courthouse is showing signs of significant structural problems and is closed effective Wednesday morning. A recent engineering survey prompted the county commissioners to take emergency action to dig out the underground structure and repair it immediately, a job that will cost $7 million. “It’s time to address the deterioration. They couldn’t tell us if it would collapse and if it would collapse, when it would collapse,” said Westmoreland County Public Works Director Greg McCloskey. The recent study showed years of moisture and salt have compromised the parking garage’s stability. Westmoreland County says it will...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

High Rise Power Outage In Homestead Forces People From Their Homes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of residents at an apartment building in Homestead were left without power overnight. A power outage at the Homestead High Rise Apartments started around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz) Three of the four buildings didn’t have power all night. While some residents were able to shelter in place, others who rely on oxygen were moved to a community space. The Salvation Army and fire department were called in to assist. Power was restored to the buildings in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Organizations Aim To Empower Women In The Workplace

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During Women’s History Month, and specifically on International Women’s Day, there is an increased focus on the state of the gender pay gap. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The pandemic has stalled gains made toward closing the pay gap between women and men. The latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show women earn 82 cents for every $1 a man earns, and the gap is even wider for many women of color. Beth Caldwell, president of Pittsburgh Professional Women, is a success strategist for busy, professional women. She helps women advocate for themselves when it comes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Kensington Police Searching For 15-Year-Old Monae Matthews

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – New Kensington police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl. Police said Monae Matthews ran away from home. Police couldn’t immediately provide a clothing description. She’s described as 5-foot-3, weighing about 145 pounds. Police said it’s possible she’s in the Pittsburgh area. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-339-7533 or 911.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

IUP No Longer Requiring Masks In Most Campus Buildings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is no longer requiring masks in the majority of its campus buildings. IUP made the announcement earlier this week. Masks are still required in the campus counseling center and health services areas. IUP added that people showing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus must also still wear masks, in accordance with the new CDC guidelines put out last week. IUP is encouraging people who want to wear masks to still do so and said that “individuals in private offices and in private residence hall suites and rooms are permitted to ask that visitors wear masks when in these areas.” Closer to Pittsburgh, Duquesne University is also considering dropping its indoor mask requirement later in March.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Fight For What’s Right:’ Mayor Ed Gainey Among Those Supporting Starbucks Unionization Push

By: Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starbucks workers in Bloomfield are making the push to be the first in the state to unionize. “This is what the world has been waiting for,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said at the rally held on Saturday morning. Employees and city leaders made their voices heard, pushing for the Liberty Avenue Starbucks to be the first to unionize. “Begin to fight for what’s right, begin to make sure that we have a city that we can unionize,” Gainey continued. “To stand up and be able to say that we will not tolerate working conditions that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

As Gas Prices Soar, Pittsburghers Looking Into Alternative Forms Of Transportation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another crushing blow to your pocketbook as AAA says gas prices rose another 11 cents overnight. Does this mean people are looking for new means of transportation? Gas prices arent’ just at record highs anymore, they’re getting out of hand. The Sunoco on Highland Avenue is at $4.25/gallon, and even though folks are filling up, they say they won’t need to for much longer. Madisyn Emily spent nearly $40 filling up half of a tank for her Kia Soul but says it wasn’t always that way. “I could probably fill my tank at $35,” she said. “I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

