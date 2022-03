Five Seasons Sports Club is sharing the love throughout the month of February by donating a portion of the club’s fees to the American Heart Association. Throughout the month of February, all four Five Seasons’ locations in Crestview Hills, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Burr Ridge, Illinois, will donate a percentage of daily guest and social fees to help AHA raise money for research and medical breakthroughs. The fundraising campaign aims to support the AHA’s mission of driving equitable health for all and improving and saving lives from heart disease and stroke, the leading causes of death globally.

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO