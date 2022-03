WILGUS — The first class of the beginning beekeeping course by Reid’s Apiary will graduate and the second class will begin on Wednesday. “Bill and I would like to thank Dr. Mike Dyer and the staff of Proctorville Animal Clinic for allowing us to use their facility for the first class session, and Robbie Brown and Be Hope Church for use of their room beside the Ro-Na Theater for our second sessions,” Margaret Reid, co-owner of the apiary, said. “Apparently, our classes are so entertaining and informative that at least one of our members from our first group of beginning beekeepers wants to sign up for the Ironton sessions as well!”

IRONTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO