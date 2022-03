AUBURN, Alabama - Sophomore Auburn pitcher Maddie Penta wasn’t just good on Saturday. She wasn’t just outstanding. She was overpowering. In eight innings in two games, Penta did not give up a hit. She struck out 16. She got two wins, one as a starter and one in relief, to lead the No. 20 Tigers to a 5-0 victory over North Carolina A&T and a 6-1 victory over Toledo in the Jane B. Moore Memorial softball tournament.

