2/27/22 Remembering Tony Zamora

Editor's note: This collection originally identified Rev. Andrea Arsene by an incorrect name. The captions and titles have been updated to reflect this change. The Church of the Good Shepherd held a Ashes to Go event outside of Walc on Wednesday afternoon to commemorate Ash Wednesday. For more than an hour, Rev. Andrea Arsene, the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis, and Chaplain Hilary Cooke would say a blessing over each person who approached them before marking the cross on their foreheads with ashes. The purpose of the event was to allow students and other people on campus the chance to participate in Ash Wednesday if they don't have the chance to visit at a Church or seek a more convenient location.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO