Ax wielding woman in downtown Colorado Springs arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police on Sunday arrested a woman for swinging an ax at people in downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers were called just before noon to the area of Acacia Park. When they asked the woman, identified as 34-year-old Jennifer Gutierrez, to drop the ax – a two-headed hatchet – multiple times, they say she refused prompting officers to tase her.

During the arrest, police say Gutierrez kicked a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and spat in an officer’s face. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No bystanders were injured.

Gutierrez is now facing charges of assault on a peace officer and felony menacing. She has been booked in the El Paso County jail.

