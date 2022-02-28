ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Ax wielding woman in downtown Colorado Springs arrested

By Lauren Scharf
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKWUZ_0eQxee2M00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police on Sunday arrested a woman for swinging an ax at people in downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers were called just before noon to the area of Acacia Park. When they asked the woman, identified as 34-year-old Jennifer Gutierrez, to drop the ax – a two-headed hatchet – multiple times, they say she refused prompting officers to tase her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k42BK_0eQxee2M00
Jennifer Gutierrez is charged with assault on a peace officer and felony menacing.

During the arrest, police say Gutierrez kicked a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and spat in an officer’s face. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No bystanders were injured.

Gutierrez is now facing charges of assault on a peace officer and felony menacing. She has been booked in the El Paso County jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

CSPD will help injured officer say ‘I do’

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Foundation of Colorado Springs has announced a fundraiser to benefit former officer Cem Duzel. Duzel was shot and critically injured while responding to a shots fired call near Boulder Street and Bonfoy Avenue – just east of downtown – in August of 2018. Karrar Al Khammasi was later […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

FOUND: Little girls who disappeared from Colorado Springs

UPDATE: Kaydence Betzler and Julia Sherer have been found. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for two missing 11 year old girls. According to police, Kaydence Betzler and Julia Sherer both left their homes near Astrozen Boulevard and Chelton Road on Tuesday, March 1. They have not been seen […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Have you seen us? Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers searching for fugitives

PIKES PEAK, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers needs your help to locate several wanted fugitives. If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wildland fire burning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A wildland fire has been reported near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road in SE Pueblo County. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, this fire is not threatening structures. About 25 acres are burning in brush and trees. There is no containment at this time, the sheriff’s office said. Multiple agencies […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Pueblo PD invites public to participate in Polar Plunge

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department announces its participation in the 2022 Polar Plunge, inviting the public. This Saturday, Pueblo PD will have two teams participating in the Colorado Special Olympics Polar Plunge Fundraiser, according to Pueblo PD. The agency encouraged the public to participate in the plunge in an effort to raise money […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Chief Vince Niski reflects on retirement, 33 years with CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — After more than 30 years with the Colorado Springs Police Department, including three years as its chief, Vince Niski is calling it a career. From a pandemic to nearly two weeks of contentious protests, FOX21 News sat down with Niski for an exclusive one-on-one interview to reflect on 33 years with CSPD. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homicide investigation opens following death of assault victim in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reclassified an assault investigation as a homicide. On February 2, at approximately 6:43 p.m. CSPD’s Communications Center received reports of an assault that occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store. Patrol officers responded to the scene located at 503 South Nevada Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KXRM

Person killed by train in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed it is investigating a “death by train” on the tracks near Sierra Madre and Mill Streets. CSPD said the call came in at 4:45 p.m. on Monday. Several roads in the area have been shut down while the investigation proceeds. Those are: Sierra Madre at […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CBI issues ‘Senior Alert’ for missing man

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a “Senior Alert” for 82-year-old David George Shier, who was last seen in the area of the Trinidad Walmart on Friday, February 11, at noon. Shier was on the foot at the time, in the 34000 block of County Road 20.2. He’s described as […]
TRINIDAD, CO
KXRM

Convicted felon stopped in stolen car with weapon, drugs

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday the arrest of a convicted felon. They say he was tracked down in a stolen vehicle as part of a special operation by members of a BATTLE (Beating Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) team. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Samuel Rivera, was found driving a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Colorado Springs bus drivers remain optimistic as schools struggle with driver shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As schools across the nation struggle to find bus drivers, one Colorado Springs school district is working to keep the wheels going round and round, despite the challenges. Since the end of 2021, Harrison School District 2‘s transportation department is down 17 drivers and seven bus monitors. According to Operations Manager […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Powers Boulevard to temporarily close for ’emergency’ repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers who use Powers Boulevard to get to work should be prepared to find another route Thursday morning as crews conduct “emergency roadway repairs.” The Colorado Highway 21 (Powers Boulevard) and Research Parkway project will perform roadway maintenance to repair temporary asphalt on Powers Boulevard during the day on Thursday beginning […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Making history: First statewide prison radio station launches in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — The first statewide prison radio station in the United States history launches Tuesday morning in Colorado. On March 1, “Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio” will begin broadcasting music, stories, news, and entertainment into all facilities in the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC). Reaching over 14,000 incarcerated listeners, the radio station’s goal is a […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Have you seen him: Police search for aggravated robbery suspect

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. Early Monday morning, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Fountain PD responded to the area of Crest Drive and Sunnyland Loop Lane, for an aggravated robbery. Reports stated the man attempted to steal items from an unoccupied vehicle, […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy