ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Oshae Brissett stars as Pacers rout Celtics

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLaN7_0eQxd1vb00

Oshae Brissett scored a season-high 27 points to lead four Indiana scorers with at least 20 points as the host Pacers handed the visiting Boston Celtics just their second loss in the last 13 games, 128-107 on Sunday.

Indiana and Boston came into Sunday’s matchup on opposite trajectories, with the Celtics having lost just one game since Jan. 29 and the Pacers on a skid dropping eight of the previous nine.

But behind its balanced scoring effort and dominant second and fourth quarters, Indiana cruised to its most lopsided win since beating Chicago by 32 points on Nov. 22.

Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon all made multiple 3-pointers en route to 22, 21 and 20 points, respectively. Haliburton shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, including a deep shot before the shot clock expired that gave the Pacers a 66-55 lead going into halftime.

Brissett led Indiana to a 17-of-33 shooting afternoon from 3-point range, hitting a career-high six 3-pointers on a career-most nine attempts.

Jalen Smith, who also made two 3-pointers, recorded a double-double for the Pacers with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Seven Pacers in total scored in double figures with Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson each adding 11 points.

While Indiana was hot from outside, Boston struggled. The Celtics went just 12-of-43, including 2-of-12 from Jayson Tatum. Tatum scored a team-high 24 points despite his poor 3-point shooting, and spending an extended period of the first quarter on the bench due to foul trouble. He finished with a plus-minus rating of -24.

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and dished eight assists. Robert Williams III posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics cut the deficit to seven points in the fourth quarter, but the Pacers closed the game on a 29-15 run spanning almost eight minutes.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Reuters

Cavaliers end slide by handling Raptors

Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Evan Mobley added 20 points and 17 rebounds to help the Cleveland Cavaliers snap a three-game losing streak with a 104-96 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors. Cleveland had five players score in double figures, including Darius Garland with 17 points...
NBA
Reuters

Nuggets rally in regulation, again in OT to beat Pelicans

Nikola Jokic had 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks, Aaron Gordon scored 28 points, and the host Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-130 on Sunday night. Jokic had 30 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime in his 17th triple-double of...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Point Shooting#Field Level Media
Reuters

Rockets end losing streak at 12 by defeating Grizzlies

EditorsNote: Added clock time at end of 4th graf; Other minor tweaks. Christian Wood recorded his 29th double-double and teammates Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green combined for 53 points as the Houston Rockets snapped their 12-game losing skid with a 123-112 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Kristaps Porzingis stars in Wizards debut, helps topple Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis dazzled in his Washington debut with two late dunks among 25 points in just 21 minutes, six teammates also scored in double figures and the Wizards ran away from the visiting Indiana Pacers for a 133-123 victory on Sunday night. Acquired from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade...
NBA
KREX

Colorado Mesa pounds Adams State, 20-8

Mavericks score 16 unanswered runs After being down 8-4, the Mavericks scored 1 in the 5th, 1 in the 6th, 6 in the 7th, and 8 in the 8th inning. They finished with 20 hits. Robert Sharrar hit a grand slam in the 8th inning. the Mavericks sweep the 5 game series with Adams State […]
BASEBALL
Reuters

Reuters

349K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy