Elden Ring: What Does the Festering Bloody Finger Do?

By Marc Magrini
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring offers even more than a vast world for the player to explore. It also allows those players to call upon their friends to explore alongside them. Doing so offers a rich multiplayer experience in the open world and within dungeons, but it also brings the risk of invaders. It’s...

The Independent

What time does Elden Ring release on launch day in the UK?

From the creator of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with writing from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike.It’s one of the most highly anticipated releases this year and with a release date of 25 February 2022, it’s only just around the corner. Now that pre-orders of the game are available, players will be able to preload the game onto their console of choice.One of the best things about downloading a game ahead of is launch is that it will be ready to...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

What do Elden Ring Stats mean and where to spend your points

Understanding Elden Ring stats is important, as this is a game that hangs on precisely tuned builds and attributes. But what is Vigor? Is Intelligence better than Faith? Having a good grip on what these stats do will help you make better choices with your hard earned runes. No one wants to spend hours grinding for the next level and then blow the points on the wrong thing. Raising the right stats affects everything from movement to weapon usage, how much you can carry, the spells you can cast and a lot more. So to help with all that, here's a quick break down of all the Elden Ring stats and what they do.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: How to find the Finger Reader

So, you’ve beaten your first demigod-level boss in Elden Ring — likely Godrick the Grafted — and received your first Great Rune and your first Remembrance. Now you have to take that Remembrance to the Finger Reader, who will turn that inventory item into something powerful: a massive weapon or a high-level spell.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Does Elden Ring have what it takes to become this generation's Skyrim?

The path to Elden Ring feels like a job application. Demon's Souls was the cover letter, it offered an approximation of what it could bring to the table if given the time and resources. Dark Souls was the first-stage of interview: first impressions were formed, personalities were defined, expectations were set. Dark Souls 2 was the competency test, in that it didn't really tell us anything new but the boss was out of the office so it made sense at the time. Dark Souls 3 was the second interview, it presented a clearer, streamlined vision and drove home its ideas. Bloodborne was the cursory social media check and it was batshit mental. Sekiro was the probation period: brilliant, but rigid and a wee bit too scared to push beyond its boundaries.
VIDEO GAMES
