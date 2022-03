With Allen having been eliminated, there will be a new champion in District 11 6A boys basketball. For two of the teams involved, Parkland and Pocono Mountain West, the title drought is not that long. The Trojans claimed their last gold in 2016 and the Panthers in 2017. But for the other two, it has been more than a minute. Nazareth hasn’t won a district title since 1982 and for Northampton, ...

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO