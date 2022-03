Sonay Kartal watched Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph with the same wide-eyed disbelief as the rest of the tennis world.But Kartal’s perspective was unique. Growing up in Brighton, the now 20-year-old quickly established herself as a major young talent, and Raducanu was her big rival.“We grew up playing each other,” Kartal tells the PA news agency. “I think my earliest memory is maybe under-nines up until under-14s. We’d be in the same national tournaments and we’d always end up meeting each other in the finals and we’d alternate almost every week who won.”Aged 9⃣...Enjoy this epic @EmmaRaducanu & Sonay Kartal...

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO