This $1 million house currently for sale in Grand Junction has both a pond and a pool. The home sits on nearly seven acres and is over 4,000 square feet. The Grand Junction home is located near Canyon View Park, Bookcliff Country Club, and the Grand Junction Airport. It was built in 2001 and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms inside. The home was just recently listed and has tons of luxurious features from its gourmet kitchen with two walk-in pantries, to its pool and outdoor entertainment area.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO