There’s something simultaneously intriguing and disturbing about the idea of manmade sculptures hiding beneath the surface of the sea, where they’ll only ever be seen by divers. The works can be quite beautiful, like the “Christ of the Abyss” statue in Italy by Guido Galletti, and call attention to important environmental issues, like the “Underwater” Pavilions installation by artist Doug Aiken off the coast of Los Angeles. They can also raise questions about why we humans can’t seem to leave natural sites alone, choosing to leave a visible imprint of our presence on even the most remote locations.

