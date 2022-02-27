ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Joan Woodward

Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

I had a very nice 90th birthday. I want to...

theindependent.com

Grand Island Independent

Lyle McMindes

Thank you to all of my friends and relatives who attended my 90th birthday celebration on Feb. 12. And, thank you to the dozens and dozens who sent cards. It was the poet Longfellow who wrote, “Nothing feels as warm as the hand of an Old Friend.” And, believe me, there was a whole lot of hugging and shaking going on.
Grand Island Independent

Nancy Hendrickson FAMILY

We, the family of Nancy Hendrickson, would like to thank the following people during the passing of her:. * The Grand Island Paramedics. * St. Francis Emergency Room doctors, nurses, parish services and staff. * A huge thank you to the carriers for The Independent who helped get papers delivered...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Byron Wildauer family

The family of Byron Wildauer would like to thank everyone for their support, prayers, visits, food, texts, cards, flowers, memorials and memories that were shared during the days before and following his entry into his heavenly home. We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and support staff that took care...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Grand Island Independent

Troop 114 hosts Shrove Tuesday pancake feed

Pancake day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is a time to have a feast. Shrove Tuesday is always the day before Ash Wednesday, which begins the 40-day fast until Easter. BSA Scout Troop 114 in celebrating pancake day with a feed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at First Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave.
SOCIETY
Grand Island Independent

David and Paula Snider

We wish to thank everyone for the beautiful anniversary cards on our 50th anniversary. We are so blessed to have wonderful family and friends.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Oak Ridger

No TV book inside The Oak Ridger

If you're looking for a TV book  inside The Oak Ridger on Fridays, you won't find one. As explained over the last few weeks, The Oak Ridger's TV Book called, Screentime: TV and Entertainment Guide, is no longer being produced. ...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Grand Island Independent

Voice for Companion Animals gets $50K donation to care for animals

A new fund has been created to benefit sick and wounded animals. The Happy Tails Fund has been launched through an anonymous donation of $25,000 and will benefit Grand Island’s Voice for Companion Animals, 524 S. Webb Road, No. 5117. The funds are being administered through Greater Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Jim and Kathie (Leonard) Walker

Congratulations to Jim and Kathie (Leonard) Walker on celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 19, 1972, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The two have lived happily in Grand Island since. They raised two sons, Matt Walker of Grand Island, and the late Max Walker.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessComings & Goings

Chance has finally agreed to seek help for his PTSD and The Young and the Restless has cast soap opera alum Jeremiah Jahi to step into the role of Dr. Huffman. Viewers can expect to first see the actor on Thursday, March 3, when Chance arrives for his initial session.
