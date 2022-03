Darcey and Stacey season 3 is well underway, with all the latest family drama and fun for viewers to enjoy. The Silva sisters are a hit amongst TLC fans, and viewers just can’t get enough of them. However, there is more to the show than Darcey and Stacey, as the cast is also filled up with their family and friends.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 DAYS AGO