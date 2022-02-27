ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Patrick G. Jensen

Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeft a legacy of...

Grand Island Independent

David and Paula Snider

We wish to thank everyone for the beautiful anniversary cards on our 50th anniversary. We are so blessed to have wonderful family and friends.
RELATIONSHIPS
Grand Island Independent

Lyle McMindes

Thank you to all of my friends and relatives who attended my 90th birthday celebration on Feb. 12. And, thank you to the dozens and dozens who sent cards. It was the poet Longfellow who wrote, “Nothing feels as warm as the hand of an Old Friend.” And, believe me, there was a whole lot of hugging and shaking going on.
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Grand Island Independent

Joan Woodward

I had a very nice 90th birthday. I want to thank all of you for the cards, flowers and text messages, and Doug and Angie for the dinner party at Texas T-Bone. It was a very amazing and wonderful day. God bless. Joan Woodward.
TEXAS STATE
Grand Island Independent

Nancy Hendrickson FAMILY

We, the family of Nancy Hendrickson, would like to thank the following people during the passing of her:. * The Grand Island Paramedics. * St. Francis Emergency Room doctors, nurses, parish services and staff. * A huge thank you to the carriers for The Independent who helped get papers delivered...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Byron Wildauer family

The family of Byron Wildauer would like to thank everyone for their support, prayers, visits, food, texts, cards, flowers, memorials and memories that were shared during the days before and following his entry into his heavenly home. We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and support staff that took care...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Pays Reality Star A Visit After Moving Out Of Family Home Over Dad Kody Brown's Strict Restrictions

It's safe to say Janelle Brown had a good weekend after her son Garrison paid the reality star a visit following his big move out of their family home. On Sunday, February 27, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal her and Kody Brown's kid stopped by to give her and their pets some love. Sharing a photo of her pups cuddling up to Garrison, she wrote: "The pups love when Garrison comes to play. Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn't notice him was mauling him just a minute ago," adding a dog and pink heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Deelishis Calls Husband Raymond Santana A "Narcissist" & "A Cheat"

Everything seemed like paradise back in December 2019 when "Central Park Five," better known as the "Exonerated Five," icon Raymond Santana proposed to former reality star Deelishis, real name Chandra Davis, also known as London Charles. The pair of lovers later praised good friend Kandi Burruss, Xscape legend and Real Housewives of Atlanta staple, for introducing them, but in recent weeks, there have been murmurs about Deelishis and Santana's marriage being on the rocks.
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

Legendary Atlanta radio host SiMan Baby has died

The city of Atlanta has lost one of its most iconic voices in media. On the morning of March 2, the family of legendary radio DJ SiMan Baby posted a short message on his Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband...
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares 'Big News' With Fans

HGTV's Jasmine Roth is embarking on a big new adventure. The Help! I Wrecked My House star shared Sunday that she and her husband Brett Roth, as well as their daughter Hazel Lynn Roth, are about to see plenty more snow because they are putting roots down in Utah! The designer and builder has purchased a plot of land in the state, and she and her husband are getting ready to build a new family home.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessComings & Goings

Chance has finally agreed to seek help for his PTSD and The Young and the Restless has cast soap opera alum Jeremiah Jahi to step into the role of Dr. Huffman. Viewers can expect to first see the actor on Thursday, March 3, when Chance arrives for his initial session.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying 'yes' to Rusev's second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she "hit [her] limit" with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

