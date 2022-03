David Tepper and his Charlotte FC -- Major League Soccer's 28th expansion franchise -- will see 26-plus months of hard work and patience come to fruition this weekend and soccer fans in the Carolinas will finally get the chance to witness the men's professional game on their soil. With close to 75,000 fans expected at Bank of America Stadium, Saturday night's inaugural home opener against the Los Angeles Galaxy could shatter the MLS attendance record for largest standalone match in league history and has a chance to be the largest club soccer attendance in the world -- Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid on Feb. 6 sits atop that list with 74,221.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO