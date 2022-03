The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met for their February meeting recently at St.John United Church of Christ. President Carla Hartz welcomed 18 members to the event. The program speaker was Kathy Walton for the group Citizens in Action. She provided information about the various programs they sponsor. She described the activities including the Jazzy program, Lunch program at schools, Scholarship Angel Fund, the Parties in a Bag project, the Martin Luther King Jr scholarship program, and the card program targeting veterans and those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

DELTA, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO