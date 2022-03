(The Center Square) – Seven Democratic congressional races are heading to a May 24 runoff election in Texa after no single candidate received 50% of the vote in the March 1 primary election, according to election results published by the State Secretary of State’s Office. Several districts saw major shakeups due to the 2020 redistricting process, incumbents retiring or running for another office, among other factors, which prompted multiple candidates to run for office.

