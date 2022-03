The ongoing war in Europe means we are probably not going to Mars this year, the European Space Agency has said.Over the last week, space agencies including Nasa and ESA have stressed that co-operation will continue with their Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, with which they work on projects including the International Space Station.But the continuing violence has led ESA to begin to make changes to its plans for space exploration and travel, its director general Josef Aschbacher said in a tweet. “We deplore the tragic events taking place in Ukraine, a crisis which escalated dramatically into war in recent days,” he...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO