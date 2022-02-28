ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Russell, Ayala push Maryland over No. 22 Ohio State, 75-60

By RICH DUBROFF - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fatts Russell matched his career high with...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fatts Russell
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Park#Ap#Buckeyes
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan stuns Ohio State, 75-69, without Hunter Dickinson

Michigan entered at game at Ohio State needing a win to essentially secure an NCAA Tournament bid. They found out early they’d have to do it without center Hunter Dickinson, out with a stomach ailment. The shorthanded Wolverines played hard from the outset, overcame a seven-point halftime deficit and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lima News

Michigan rallies in second half, beats Ohio State 75-69

COLUMBUS (AP) — DeVante’ Jones scored 21 points and Michigan rallied in the second half, wrapping up its up-and-down Big Ten regular season by beating No. 23 Ohio State 75-69 Sunday. Fill-in coach Phil Martelli guided the Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) as coach Juwan Howard finished out his five-game...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy