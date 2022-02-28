Russell, Ayala push Maryland over No. 22 Ohio State, 75-60

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
The college basketball world is paying tribute to one of the greatest head coaches of all-time on Saturday, as Mike Krzyzewski is coaching his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s Duke vs. North Carolina, arguably the greatest rivalry in college sports. There have been several heated Duke...
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is transferring to LSU football to help kickoff the Brian Kelly era with a giant QB competition. The LSU quarterback room has experienced twists and turns of the last few months but the biggest was apparently yet to come. On Sunday, Pete Thamel of...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
Michigan entered at game at Ohio State needing a win to essentially secure an NCAA Tournament bid. They found out early they’d have to do it without center Hunter Dickinson, out with a stomach ailment. The shorthanded Wolverines played hard from the outset, overcame a seven-point halftime deficit and...
COLUMBUS (AP) — DeVante’ Jones scored 21 points and Michigan rallied in the second half, wrapping up its up-and-down Big Ten regular season by beating No. 23 Ohio State 75-69 Sunday. Fill-in coach Phil Martelli guided the Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) as coach Juwan Howard finished out his five-game...
It wasn’t the sendoff Duke or Mike Krzyzewski imagined when for his Cameron Indoor sendoff. And after the game, Coach K apologized to Blue Devils fans for an “unacceptable” loss. Coach K was visibly upset with himself after the 94-81 loss. He even asked the crowd to...
