WWE

WrestleMania 38 Internal Schedule Includes Vince McMahon’s Match

ringsidenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are almost a month away from ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’, and the speculations regarding the potential WrestleMania Match Card continue. We earlier reported that a huge match involving WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had...

www.ringsidenews.com

wrestlinginc.com

Shane McMahon Challenges Hulk Hogan: “Got One More In Ya?”

Shane McMahon has seemingly challenged two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a future match, possibly at WrestleMania 38. On Sunday, McMahon shared a photo of himself in the hallway of Madison Square Garden, where he would attend a New York Rangers game with his three sons. As seen below, McMahon stood in front of the synopsis of WrestleMania 1, which was headlined by Hogan and Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper. McMahon stated that reading the synopsis got him thinking about a match with The Hulkster.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
The Spun

WWE World Reacts To Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon Rumors

There’s a chance that Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon may be fighting in the near future. Per Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the schedule for Wrestlemania. This would be quite the match considering that McMahon is close to turning 77. Meanwhile,...
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Discusses Steve Austin Potentially Wrestling Again At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle talked about the rumored match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:. Austin potentially coming out of retirement:. “I’m surprised and I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s been out for so long. But...
WWE
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Spoiler On Title Match Planned For WrestleMania 38

Every wrestling fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and we can expect some big announcements to be made regarding the WrestleMania card in the weeks to come. It’s been confirmed that Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Bianca...
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss To Miss WrestleMania 38?, WWE Return Updates On Asuka And Bayley

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
PWMania

What Vince McMahon’s Return Says About WWE

Vince McMahon is the emperor of sports entertainment, and was willing to sacrifice his time, energy, and his body for his business. Say what you want about the third generation promoter, he was willing to go as far as and even occasionally further than the performers on his pay roll. You often heard, Vince wouldn’t ask any of his wrestlers to do something that he wasn’t willing to do himself. Vince has taken the bumps through tables, bled on pay-per-view, and his share of vicious chair shots.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Familiar Face Teased For WWE Return Before WrestleMania

WrestleMania season has kicked into full gear and at this point there’s no telling who we might see on WWE programming in the weeks to come. Recently there have been a lot of rumors regarding possible WWE returns with Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes being two of the names that have been getting attention as of late.
WWE
411mania.com

Logan Paul On His Bucket List Item In WWE, Training For WrestleMania 38 Match

As previously noted, Logan Paul will team with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio on WrestleMania 38 Night One at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul discussed his bucket list item in WWE, details on his training for WrestleMania 38, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Samoa Joe Weighs In On Potential Pat McAfee Vs. Vince McMahon Match

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, he gave his thoughts on the reported match between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee that is rumored to be happening at WrestleMania 38. The former NXT Champion believes every ‘Mania should have a celebrity, and the SmackDown commentator would be top of his list.
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Owens Speaks Out On Re-Signing With WWE, Negotiations With Vince McMahon

Kevin Owens recently appeared on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. During it, the former WWE Universal Champion talked about recently signing a new deal with WWE that will keep him under contract for three more years:. “No. I dealt with Vince McMahon directly, he made...
WWE
