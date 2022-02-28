ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Watch Hero Colorado Firefighter Save Dog from Ice-Covered Pond

By Doc Holliday
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was the case of a dog being a dog and trying to chase geese. The result was an animal in distress in an ice-covered pond who fortunately was within reach for a hero Colorado firefighter. This...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Man’s Truck Stolen from Denver Airport Mid Flight

A man headed out from DIA in Colorado for a relaxing vacation, only to be notified that while mid-flight, his truck had been stolen. Imagine all the stress of getting ready for vacation, which sounds weird, but it's real. You get to the airport, park your vehicle, get checked in, head through those crazy security lines, grab a drink, and you're finally ready to de-stress. It's boarding time, you're on the plane, headed for a paradise vacation in Hawaii. What could possibly ruin that feeling? How about finding out your truck had been stolen and somebody was recklessly joyriding around in it while you were mid-flight. This happened to a Colorado man just this week.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Watch a Scary Video Of Townhome Explosion in Colorado

A townhome exploded in Westminster, Colorado, out of nowhere and it was all caught on a nearby surveillance camera. What those walking around this neighborhood thought was just another normal day, ended up being one of the scariest moments in some people's lives, as a townhome in Westminster exploded out of nowhere. The was a nearby surveillance camera that caught the entire thing on video and it's even scarier than you'd even imagined it. (scroll down for video)
WESTMINSTER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Centennial, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Sleep in a Sheep Wagon on a Ranch in Colorado

There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for people who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are beyond the traditional tent in the woods. This Colorado Frontier Tent is a Great...
95 Rock KKNN

Camp Overnight in These Rustic Forest Treehouses in Colorado

Most of us have heard of glamping, where campers are provided with more of a luxurious experience than the typical tent in the woods – but have you ever heard of a hipcamp?. According to the official website, hipcamp is a "growing community of good-natured people and the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays." The concept creates opportunities for landowners to host travelers on their properties in RVs, cabins, treehouses, or other tent camping and glamping options. Differing from vacation booking sites like Airbnb, hipcamps are all about connecting travelers to nature through outdoor accommodations and experiences.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Firefighters#Geese#Textbook
95 Rock KKNN

Watch a Natural Avalanche Roar Down a Colorado Mountain

Workers were clearing a Colorado highway when they realized they heard something from above. It was a wall of snow roaring down a nearby mountain so they grabbed their cameras. Here's the backstory. Highway workers were working on clearing US550 in southwestern Colorado. Check out what was coming down the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
95 Rock KKNN

Texas Man Waits 4 Days in Sub-Zero Temperatures for Colorado’s New Whataburger

The lengths that some people (okay, a lot of people) will go just to get their hands on a meal from a fast-food chain is truly unreal - but fascinating. On Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m., the first and only Whataburger in Colorado officially opened its doors and immediately began serving a hungry, anxious crowd of Coloradans, hundreds of whom seemed more determined than ever to get their fill of Colorado's latest fast-food sensation.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

This Colorado Treehouse Airbnb Looks Amazing. Would You Stay Here?

There's an Airbnb that looks, unlike anything we've ever seen. It's a legit treehouse in Colorado, and it looks amazing. If your family is like mine, you're always trying to find new places to visit and things to do. Our go-to is Disney, every summer, sometimes more. Last week though, we stumbled across one of the most interesting and intriguing vacation possibilities and it's right here in Colorado. Are you ready for this? It's a treehouse. Yes, a legit treehouse.
CARBONDALE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Massive $9.8 Million Vail Colorado Home is Jaw-Dropping

A home for sale in Vail, Colorado is absolutely massive and carries a $9.8 million price tag. Here's why:. The home is located at 1451 Buffehr Creek in Vail. Not only is the home pricy because of its location in the town of Vail, but it's located in such a spot on one of Vail's mountains that it has magnificent views of the surrounding Colorado beauty, but also the town of Vail.
VAIL, CO
95 Rock KKNN

MUST SEE: Crazy Colorado Party So Hype that the Floor Collapses!

Partygoers typically "raise the roof", but apparently in Colorado, we break it all the way down. "It" being the floor. According to a report from the South Metro Fire Department, an alarming 911 call dispatched rescue teams to the 20900 block of E. Princeton Pl. in Arapahoe County where the floor had collapsed during a party on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Airbnb Lets You Welcome Spring in the Peach Orchards of Palisade Colorado

The very first Peach Day in Palisade, Colorado took place back in 1909. America's larger-than-life President William Howard Taft was on hand as the guest speaker. In 2022, people come from all over the world to enjoy those famous peaches as well as the many wineries and breweries located here. Nestled near the Bookcliffs, we found a cute Airbnb located right in the middle of a working Colorado orchard.
PALISADE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy