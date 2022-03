In Elden Ring, players have the ability to boost their character’s stats using a currency called Runes. You can acquire these from items and enemies, but the latter won’t be easy at the start of your journey since enemies are ruthless and deadly – especially as you find your feet. We’re here to help, though. Here you have two different places where you can farm Runes as soon as you reach a specific point in Elden Ring’s plot. In these two places, you can gather a bunch of Runes relatively early on and level up fast. Make sure to find all of the Sacred Tears, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO