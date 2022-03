Records: SLU 20-10, 11-6 in Atlantic 10; VCU 21-7, 14-3 Series, last meeting: VCU leads 11-4; VCU 67, SLU 65, Feb. 23, 2021. TV, radio: ESPN2, KMOX (1120 AM) About SLU: The Billikens have reached 20 wins for the third time in coach Travis Ford’s six seasons. … SLU has had 10 or fewer turnovers in three of its last four games. … Fred Thatch Jr. has three double-doubles in the last eight games, accounting for all of his double-doubles over four seasons. … Yuri Collins broke the SLU single-season assist record in the last game, surpassing the mark held by Jim Roder.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO