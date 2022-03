If anyone has made their case for National Player of the Year, it’s been Oscar Tshiebwe. He’s currently breaking records that’ve stood at Kentucky for decades and is on pace to be the most dominant big man of the John Calipari era — which is saying something when players like Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and others have all came through the program in the last 13 years.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO