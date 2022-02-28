ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Walks Onstage Barefoot & Jokes About Getting Botox At SAG Awards

By Alyssa Norwin
 7 days ago
ROB LATOUR/SHUTTERSTOCK FOR SAG

While presenting with her co-star, Martin Short, at the 2022 SAG Awards, Selena Gomez shocked viewers when she hit the stage with no shoes on!

Selena Gomez decided to ditch her shoes while taking the stage at the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards on Feb. 27. The actress/singer presented the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Film) alongside her Only Murders In the Building co-star, Martin Short. When she walked onstage from behind the curtains, fans immediately noticed that she was barefoot underneath her gorgeous velvet gown.

Twitter was quickly flooded with fans talking about the viral moment. Many praised Selena for not conforming to the pressure to wear high heels, while some joked that she took her shoes off so she wouldn’t be towering over Martin as they presented an award together. “Selena being barefoot while presenting the award. She’s funny asf for that,” one person wrote, while another added, “Selena Gomez presenting barefoot at SAG Awards and I love it.”

Selena Gomez and Martin Short at the SAG Awards. ( ROB LATOUR/SHUTTERSTOCK FOR SAG)

A lot of people also questioned WHY Selena was barefoot. “Why is my girl Selena barefoot?” one person tweeted, and another wrote, “Is Selena Barefoot?” Several fans praised Selena as “iconic” for the move, as well. Overall, the reaction to Selena’s no-shoe look were positive.

During Selena and Martin’s time onstage, the duo also cracked some jokes that had the audience and viewers laughing. Before announcing Ariana DeBose as the winner in the category, Marin made a joke about not being able to move his face because his Botox was too recent. Selena paused for a moment after the joke and then shrugged and added, “Okay, mine too.”

Selena looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, wearing a velvet Oscar de la Renta gown. Her hair was slicked back into an updo with a bow holding it together. Her chunky diamond necklace also stood out as she accessorized the dress with expensive jewels. Selena is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards, along with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars.

