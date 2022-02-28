Faith Hill Dazzles In Silver Dior Dress Alongside Tim McGraw At 2022 SAG Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw arrived at the 2022 SAG Awards together when they looked fabulous in their outfits.

Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, arrived at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, looking fabulous. Faith wore a sleeveless, slinky silver Dior Haute Couture gown while Tim donned a fitted black tuxedo.

Faith’s silver gown featured a high neckline and a baggy bodice while her tiny waist was cinched in. The rest of the gown flowed out into a slinky skirt and she accessorized with diamond bracelets and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Tim looked as handsome as ever when he wore a fitted black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt underneath. He topped his look off with a white button-down shirt, a bowtie, and black leather shoes.

The happy couple star in the hit show, 1883, together, which premiered back in December and is the prequel to the hit show Yellowstone. Faith and her husband of 25 years star as ranch owners, Margaret and James Dutton.

Since the show premiered, Faith has been doing a ton of press to promote it, and just recently she was the special guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. For the occasion, she rocked a tight, shiny black long-sleeve top with a plunging V-neckline with a pair of high-waisted trousers.

Faith’s top showed off ample cleavage while her tiny waist was on full display in her tan, khaki pants. The pants were fitted at the waist and flowed into baggy balloon pants around the legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather pointed-toe slingback mules, a nude face mask, and a long black peacoat.