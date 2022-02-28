ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Gown With Sheer Gloves at SAG Awards

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYAfS_0eQv1TGp00
Shutterstock

Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!

Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.

Something to also note was Salma’s dewy, glowing skin. Her skincare was done in partnership with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and luxury skincare brand, Noble Panacea. “One of the reasons why I love using Noble Panacea’s Absolute Collection to prep skin for red carpet moments is because of the brand’s ethos of authentic beauty, feminine strength, and natural confidence. The Absolute Collection helps to create a firm, yet supple canvas on the skin that makes makeup application feel effortless,” Mario said of the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu11o_0eQv1TGp00
Salma Hayek stuns at the SAG Awards. (Shutterstock)

As House Of Gucci co-star Lady Gaga rocked an Giorgi Armani look, Salma complimented the star during an interview, “She’s so cute and so kind I mean her sorority with women it’s always interesting be with her.” Recall, the pair have a sexy make-out scene in the SAG nominate film, in which Salma plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani co-conspirator in the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

“There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Lady Gaga told Variety of the scene. “Director’s cut, who knows. This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

“You think she’s kidding,” Hayek said to the outlet, adding that Pina and Patrizia had a “delicious relationship” in the movie and that moviegoers “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” because several moments were cut. Hayek described improvising moments with Gaga on set as “two girls from a different class, kind of having a blast going at this big world.”

House Of Gucci is nominated for Best Cast in a Motion Picture, Lady Gaga For Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, and Jared Leto for Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

