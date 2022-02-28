ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Jennifer Hudson Looks Ethereal In Pink Floral Gown At 2022 SAG Awards

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYuml_0eQv1Qce00
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, when she wore a ruffled, pink floral gown.

Jennifer Hudson, 40, stole the show at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. Jennifer opted to wear a one-shoulder pink gown with massive floral embellishments on her waist and shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRBKY_0eQv1Qce00
Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous in this one-shoulder pink floral gown at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

Jennifer’s gown hugged her frame perfectly and the skirt was fitted at her waist before flowing into an A-line, flowy skirt. She accessorized with Pomellato jewels including a pair of dangling pink diamond earrings and rings, as well as a pair of sky-high, pink satin open-toe platform sandals.

She tied her look together with seriously gorgeous glam as she had her dark hair pinned back into a half-up-half-down style with the top of her hair in a bouffant. She added a sultry pink smokey-eye and a glossy light pink lip.

Just the night before, on Feb. 26, Jennifer looked gorgeous at the NAACP Image Awards when she wore a stunning off-the-shoulder black velvet Christian Siriano Fall 2022 gown that had one massive ruffled sleeve. The dress featured a tight, sheer corset bodice and a fitted skirt.

She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and dazzling Gismondi 1754 diamond earrings. It was a huge night for Jennifer, who took home two awards – Best Actress for her role of Aretha Franklin in Respect, as well as Entertainer of the Year.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Aretha Franklin's Family Disappointed Over Jennifer Hudson's Oscar Snub

All Aretha Franklin's family's asking is for the Motion Picture Academy to show Jennifer Hudson a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T ... and its failure to even nominate her isn’t sitting well with them. Aretha’s niece, Sabrina Owens, tells TMZ she’s disappointed about the Oscar snub because she feels JH did a...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Inside Jennifer Hudson's majestic $3million Chicago home

Jennifer Hudson has one impressive home! The SAG Award nominee - who is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Respect - lives in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from Chicago. While she is very private about her...
CHICAGO, IL
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Aretha Franklin
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Naacp Image Awards#Ethereal#Pomellato#Christian
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton Emotionally Dedicates SAG Award Win to Late Nephew Who Died From Drug Use

After winning the SAG Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for Dopesick, Michael Keaton surprised everyone with a delay in taking the stage Sunday during the 2022 SAG Awards. “Sorry! Quick trip to the men’s room. It is packed, by the way,” he said after rushing to the podium. The moment resembled that of Christine Lahti who, after winning during the 1998 Golden Globes, admitted taking a restroom break minutes before winning the best actress in a TV drama series for Chicago Hope.More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Analysis: 'CODA' and Jessica Chastain Wins Shake Up...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Gown With Sheer Gloves at SAG Awards

Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!. Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Shows Off Weight Loss

After turning heads with a slimmed-down figure while performing at the Super Bowl, Erica Campbell shared the work she's doing on her weight-loss journey and her ultimate goal. During Super Bowl weekend, there were a number of Black women performers who helped to celebrate the biggest night in sports, from country singer Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem to Jhene Aiko performing “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary, LA natives, sang the Black national anthem, which is “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During the performance and after, people noticed that Erica Campbell looked different. As it turns out, she is on a weight-loss journey that is going pretty well.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy