Jennifer Hudson Looks Ethereal In Pink Floral Gown At 2022 SAG Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, when she wore a ruffled, pink floral gown.

Jennifer Hudson, 40, stole the show at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. Jennifer opted to wear a one-shoulder pink gown with massive floral embellishments on her waist and shoulder.

Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous in this one-shoulder pink floral gown at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

Jennifer’s gown hugged her frame perfectly and the skirt was fitted at her waist before flowing into an A-line, flowy skirt. She accessorized with Pomellato jewels including a pair of dangling pink diamond earrings and rings, as well as a pair of sky-high, pink satin open-toe platform sandals.

She tied her look together with seriously gorgeous glam as she had her dark hair pinned back into a half-up-half-down style with the top of her hair in a bouffant. She added a sultry pink smokey-eye and a glossy light pink lip.

Just the night before, on Feb. 26, Jennifer looked gorgeous at the NAACP Image Awards when she wore a stunning off-the-shoulder black velvet Christian Siriano Fall 2022 gown that had one massive ruffled sleeve. The dress featured a tight, sheer corset bodice and a fitted skirt.

She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and dazzling Gismondi 1754 diamond earrings. It was a huge night for Jennifer, who took home two awards – Best Actress for her role of Aretha Franklin in Respect, as well as Entertainer of the Year.