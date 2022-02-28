ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Gancho Review – PlayStation 5

By Justin Oneil
Cover picture for the articleOne of the latest games published by Eastasiasoft is El Gancho from developer Sidral Games. It’s a new pixel-art action platformer where you’ll be jumping and swinging through levels in your quest to stop an evil empire and save your friends. El Gancho is set in the...

