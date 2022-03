The currently untitled fourteenth film in the Star Trek franchise has been in various stages of development for what seems like forever now, but after years of setbacks it looks like cameras are finally set to start rolling later this year. WandaVision show runner Matt Shakman is set to direct the new installment, but the more exciting word on the street is that the cast of the previous three films in the “Kelvin Timeline” universe are in talks to return. These actors faced the unprecedented challenge of living up to the legacy of The Original Series, but they managed to reinvent the characters for a new generation.

