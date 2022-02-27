10 Things I Love Sunday

If you’ve been a faithful reader of ELF for some time now, you may have heard me lament various aspects of my home built in 1981 in Dublin. I’ve grown to love it over the years with various thoughtful renovations and extensive landscaping. I’ve developed an appreciation for all the big windows that really bring the outdoors inside. I like to call it a severe contemporary with all its sharp angles and vertical siding instead of traditional clapboards. One thing, though, that I believe I’ll never, ever have an appreciation for is the popcorn ceilings. If you’re not familiar with what I’m talking about, popcorn ceilings are a texture sprayed on drywall and plaster ceilings that were hugely popular in the 1960s and 70s.

