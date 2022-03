VEON has announced the Always-on Network Service that allows digital financial applications to continue even when mobile communication services are suspended. The Always-on Network Service will enable digital financial services to continue even when mobile voice and messaging services have been suspended due to security concerns. In 2020, these shutdowns occurred in 29 countries and took place 155 times. The financial damage inflicted by a network shutdown was estimated to be $23.6 million per 10 million population per day1.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO